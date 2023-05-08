Report: A&R Vet Malcom Dunbar Dies

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Malcolm Dunbar, the noted A&R executive and co-founder of the direct-to-fan platform Pledge Music has died. He was 67.

His passing was reported by Music Week, who said he died after a short illness.

With a career in music that spans three decades, Dunbar began his career as an A&R rep at Polydor before taking a senior A&R role at Island Records, where he signed artists such as Julian Cope.

His other label roles include stints at Sanctuary, Mother Records, and V2 before he became one of the founders of Pledge Music in 2009. He served as managing director at the company until it folded in 2019.

More recently, Dunbar served as head of catalog sourcing for the Tailwinds Music Fund and worked as an independent music consultant.

According to Music Week, Dunbar is survived by his wife, Sophy, and two children, Jackson and Jess. Information regarding a memorial service will be announced in the coming days.