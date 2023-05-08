Lingua Ignota Cancels Her Upcoming European Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Kristin Hayter, known professionally as Lingua Ignota, announced the cancellation of her upcoming European tour due to spinal injuries.

Hayter shared the bad news about the tour with her fans via social media, writing: “I am devastated that I must cancel my European tour due to intense aggravation of my pre-existing spinal injury. I knew something was off after I performed in Chicago, and the pain got worse over the week. My doctor has advised that flights and extensive travel are not possible for me until I am healed. Spine stuff scares the shit out of me but it is my hope that with rest and physical therapy I will be back to normal in a couple months, so I should be able to see you in London in October. I am so incredibly sorry to all the fans who will be disappointed, to my team who put so much time and energy into making this tour happen, and especially to Midwife who was taking time out of her schedule to join me.”

The tour was scheduled to kick off at Vega in Copenhagen on May 14th and conclude in Gent on May 27th.

As mentioned in her post, Hayter is still scheduled to perform a pair of shows at Islington Assembly Hall in London on October 13 and 14.

The two shows will serve as the final bow for Hayter’s Lingua Ignota project, which she announced plans to retire earlier this year. In addition to Lingua Ignota, Hayter recently announced the launch of Perpetual Flame Ministries, a new label and ‘art house’ that will serve as the repsitory for her future recordings along with curated work from other artists.

“I am starting this label as a way to heal, take power back, and be free. I will continue to carve my own path. I am so lucky to be working on this with one of my closest friends and someone I trust deeply. This is just the beginning,” she stated in December, announcing the launch of PFM.