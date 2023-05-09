AEG Presents Rocky Mountains Partners With Keep The Party Safe To Help Combat Drug Overdoses

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents: Rocky Mountains has partnered with the Colorado-based drug safety organization Keep The Party Safe to help educate concertgoers about the risks of fentanyl contaminated recreational drugs.

The partnership, which was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will reach out to fans and the music community with messaging and on-site resources at multiple AEG Presents venues and festivals around the state.

The list of participating venues includes Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, The Ogden Theatre, The Bluebird Theatre, 1STBANK Center, The Gothic Theatre, Mission Ballroom, Global Dance Festival and Civic Center Park Concert Series.

Keep The Party Safe, which was launched last year by the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention, works to educate the public about how to protect themselves, as well as their friends and loved ones from becoming an overdose victim.

Keep The Party Safe encourages people to create a checklist for a safer night out.

• B.Y.O.N: Bring Your Own Naloxone

• Before the party, designate a non-user

• Know the signs of an overdose

• As soon as you spot an overdose, call 911 and use naloxone

“Keep The Party Safe is targeted to those who might not know they are vulnerable and might not know about ways to stay safe, like having naloxone to reverse overdoses or picking a designated non-user,” said Robert Valuck, PhD, RPh, executive director of the Consortium and a professor at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy. “With AEG Presents, we’re finding creative ways to get the word out about life-saving precautions people can take by integrating Keep The Party Safe messages and resources into the concert experience.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our guests will always be our number one priority,” said Don Strasburg, Co-President, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains & AEG Presents Northwest. “We’re proud to be teaming up with Keep The Party Safe, an important and timely awareness effort that mirrors our commitment to helping combat overdose and supporting the people and communities we both serve across the state of Colorado.”

The official partnership runs through April 2024.