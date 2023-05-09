Larry Gatlin Celebrates His 75th Birthday Backstage At The Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Grammy Award-winning country music legend Larry Gatlin joined with family and friends backstage at the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate his 75th birthday.

As part of the festivities, the Opry supplied a birthday cake as Gatlin, along with his brothers, brothers, his wife and son, Janis and Josh Gatlin, Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, Don Schlitz, The Malpass Brothers, the Opry’s Kelly Sutton, marked the milestone. Gatlin officially turned 75 on May 2nd.

Gatlin, along with the other members of the famed country-gospel group, The Gatlin Brothers, have been members of the Grand Ole Opry since 1976.

The Gatlin Brothers, who began performing together more than 60 years ago, are still on the road today, making them the longest-tenured family band in the history of country music.