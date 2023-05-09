Peter Strickland Named GM At BMG’s BBR Music Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG/BBR Music Group announced the hire of Peter Strickland, who will serve as the label’s new general manager.

In his new role, Strickland will oversee the financial and daily operations of BMG/BBR Music Group and seek to streamline the label’s distribution and physical product sales channels. He will assume his new duties, effective immediately, reporting to Jon Loba, President of BMG Nashville.

Strickland, who has been with BBR for two years, joined the company from the artist management side of the industry. His resume includes executive-level roles at Warner Music Nashville, where he served as VP of Sales, VP of Sales & Marketing, SVP of Brand Management & Sales, Executive Vice President/General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer.

He also launched two successful comedy imprints and served as executive producer for Jimmy Fallon’s 2013 comedy album Blow Your Pants Off, before opening his management company, Marathon Talent, in 2018.

“Peter and I worked together early in our career, where I had the chance to see his creativity, passion and energy up close,” says Jon Loba, President of BMG Nashville. “Working with him again over the last year as a consultant, it is evident those same qualities burn hotter than ever. Beyond that, he is the consummate team player and was the obvious choice to step into the GM role upon Rick Shedd’s retirement. We couldn’t be more excited to officially bring him into the BMG family!”

“It’s an honor to be asked to join this incredible team,” says Strickland. “Jon Loba has built a great culture at BMG, and in reuniting with Jon, I look forward to contributing to the next chapter.”