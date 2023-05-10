The Music And Culinary Lineup For Chef’s Table 2023 Announced

OTTAWA, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind the Ottawa Bluesfest announced the details for the 2023 edition of The Chef’s Table, a multi-week curated food experience that combines fine dining with meals from Canada’s leading chefs and live music.

For 2023, the menus will be curated by the National Arts Centre’s Chef Kenton Leier, along with another chef from some of the nation’s best restaurants for each weekend.

“This is a way for folks to enjoy an outdoor dining experience on a terrace in the heart of the city, listening to live music performed alongside the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO world heritage site,” says Mark Monahan, the event’s executive director.

Chef’s Table 2023 was developed through a partnership between the National Arts Centre and the Ontario Festival of Small Halls and was created to highlight world class chefs utilizing local farm products to create a ‘farm-to-table’ experience.

Tickets for Chef’s Table 2023 went on sale on May 10th at: https://www.universe.com/users/the-festival-of-small-halls-1B392L

Event Schedule:

Aug 10-12: Chef David Vinoya (Hilton Garden Inn) / Music by Angelique Francis Quartet

Aug 17-19: Chef Carmen Ingham / Music by Jeff Rogers Trio

Aug 31-Sep 2: Chef Joe Thottungal (Coconut Lagoon/Thali) / Music by Dueling Pianos

Sep 7-9: Chef Siobhan Detkavich (The Ballantyne Project) / Music by The Retrogrades