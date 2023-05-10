The Presenters And Performers Announced The 58th Annual ACM Awards

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced the lineup of performers and presenters for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards will be streamed live in more than 240 nations on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Presenters announced for 2023 include Gabby Barrett (former Amazon Music Breakthrough Artists of the Year and ACM Award winner), BRELAND (former Amazon Music Breakthrough Artists of the Year), Brandy Clark (four-time ACM Award nominee), Jordan Davis (ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee), Mickey Guyton (Host of the 56th ACM Awards), Tyler Hubbard (10-time ACM Award winner as part of Florida Georgia Line), Dustin Lynch (ACM Music Event of the Year nominee), TJ Osborne (six-time ACM Award winner as part of Brothers Osborne and reigning ACM Duo of the Year winner), Jon Pardi (ACM Album of the Year nominee), Carly Pearce (reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and ACM Music Event of the Year winner), MacKenzie Porter (ACM Music Event of the Year nominee), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys Quarterback, 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year), Emmitt Smith (Pro Football Hall of Fame Member, Legendary Dallas Cowboys Running Back, NFL All-Time Leading Rusher), Tanya Tucker (Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee), Keith Urban (15-time ACM Award winner), and Trisha Yearwood (three-time ACM Award winner).

Additionally, four-time ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year winner Bobby Bones will be featured throughout the night, including the backstage segment “Backstage with Bobby Bones,” with artist interviews and behind the scenes moments.

The performer lineup for 2023 includes Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Additionally, Dolly Parton will debut the lead single on her forthcoming rock album for the awards finale.

“Country Music’s Party of the Year” is getting even bigger with special collaborations and exclusive performances that viewers can only watch on the legendary ACM Awards stage. The biggest names in country music will deliver unforgettable moments including reigning Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, performing a special medley in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Yearwood winning Female Artist of the Year; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina will perform the ACM Awards nominated hit song, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina – REMIX”; this year’s top nominee HARDY makes his ACM Awards performance debut; a performance by ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee Jordan Davis; as well as a powerhouse collaboration by Ashley McBryde along with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne on guitar performing “Bonfire At Tina’s” from McBryde’s critically-acclaimed and ACM Award-nominated album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.”