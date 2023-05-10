Nia Archives Signs With Warner Chappell

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The award-winning DJ, producer, and singer-songwriter Nia Archives has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

Nia Archive broke big in 2022 with the release of her Forbidden Feelingz EP and went on to win numerous awards, including Best Electronic/Dance Act at the MOBOs, Best Producer at the NME Awards, DJ Mag’s Breakthrough Producer of the Year, BBC’s Introducing Artist Of The Year, AIM’s One to Watch, and was shortlisted for the BRIT Awards 2023 Rising Star Award.

She released her debut single, ‘Sober Feels’ in 2020, and the track has alrady amassed more than 10 million streams. She released her debut EP, Headz Gone West, in 2021 with the title track generating more than more than seven million streams.

“Last year was a mad one for me and I am gassed to kick off 2023 by signing with Warner Chappell. Amber and her team have been super supportive of my music and I’m excited for the next chapter with an amazing publisher on board,” Nia Archives said.

“Nia is a force to be reckoned with. She has set the scene alight with her incredible production and fresh take on a classic sound. Seeing her live and how the crowd reacted to her really blew my mind and it’s a rarity to come across someone who has it all. I’m truly delighted to be given the chance to work with Nia and her fantastic manager Tom Cater,” added Amber Davis, Head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK.