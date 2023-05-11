Country Music Newcomer EJ Vickers Salutes Mothers With Teddy Gentry-Produced Debut Single “I Love You”

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – EJ Vickers, a relative newcomer to the country music scene, today released his debut single, “I Love You,” dedicated to moms everywhere as Mother’s Day approaches. The 21-year-old from Cross Plains, Indiana, has country music royalty in his corner as he enters Nashville’s music scene. Teddy Gentry, co-founder of the iconic country group Alabama, produced the song.

“This song could not have been more relatable to me, and it will always hold a special place in my heart,” explains Vickers. “I am grateful for my mother and love her dearly, and I hope everyone that hears it gets the same feeling of their own when they listen!”

Vickers is no stranger to country music. He picked up a guitar at age three, where his dad taught him four chords, and he hasn’t put it down since. As a third-generation musician, Vickers grew up watching his dad perform at local concerts in Indiana. Vickers hopes to make his mark with his debut single and Gentry’s support.

“Working with Teddy has been one of the most inspiring things I’ve gotten to do in life,” notes Vickers. “He is the most creative, humble, and down-to-earth man; I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. He has definitely made me feel like family, and I am grateful for everything he does!”

Gentry believes Vickers’ future is bright. “It’s a great song, and he’s a fine singer and a nice guy,” he says. “He’s been a pleasure to work with, and I believe he has a successful future in music. Just give him a shot, and I think the fans and moms will love this young new talent. Go EJ! I am very proud to be working with you.”

Additionally, Vickers is set to debut at the Country Music Association (CMA) Fest in Nashville next month when he performs Friday (June 9) on the Spotlight Stage at 12:30 pm.

Vickers was born and raised on a farm in Cross Plains, Indiana, where he grew up with his parents and twin brother. Living on the farm, Vickers learned what honest, hard work entails. He graduated from South Ripley High School, where he played basketball, baseball and soccer. Today, he travels back and forth to Nashville and his hometown as he starts his country music career.

A passionate singer-songwriter, he boasts over 61,000 TikTok followers, where he shares his talent and love for country music. Vickers is signed to Clearwater Records, and the media contact is Don Murry Grubbs at Absolute Publicity, Inc.