Jillian Rutstein Named Sr. Director Of Digital Marketing And Creative Sync At Prescription Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Prescription Songs and their label counterpart, Amigo Records, announced the promotion of Jillian Rutstein to Sr. Director, Digital Marketing & Creative Synch.

In her newly elevated role Rutstein will oversee digital strategy and social media platforms for the rosters of both Amigo and Prescription.

Her recent work for the music publisher includes leading and implementing the digital marketing strategy for LU KALA’s latest single “Pretty Girl Era.” Her recent sync placements include The Super Bowl, Frito Lay, Sephora, Apple, and BMW, HBO’s Generation and Netflix’s Dark and Lucifer.

“We are thrilled to promote Jillian to the role of Sr. Director, Digital Marketing & Creative Synch,” shares Sara Walker, Prescription Songs’ SVP, Creative Synch. “Jillian has an excellent ear for music and an incredible ability to communicate with artists and clients, providing her a niche angle to help market both artists and music. As an early adapter of social media, she has an in-depth understanding of trends and strategies so having her take on this senior role in digital marketing wasn’t even a question. She’s been dedicatedly contributing to a growing list of wins for the company across synch licensing and marketing for 9 years now. She’s a star that continues to shine bright and enlighten those around her. We couldn’t be more grateful to have her and can’t wait to see her success with this next chapter.”

“Since starting at Prescription Songs 9 years ago, I’ve always been given the opportunity to pursue my passions – digital marketing being one of them. I’m so proud to be embracing this new role as Sr. Director of Digital Marketing while also continuing to work across our incredible creative synch team. My superiors, co-workers, and roster of the most talented songwriters, producers and artists make my job feel like a dream, and I couldn’t be happier to keep growing with Prescription Songs and Amigo Records,” Rutstein added.

Rutstein is scheduled to keynote at the Music Biz conference taking place in Nashville May 15-18 with Amigo Records artist LU KALA, as well as Tracy Gardner, Head of Label Licensing & Partnerships for TikTok, covering the topic of music discovery on TikTok.