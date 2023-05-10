UMPG’s Jody Gerson To Be Honored By The International Confederation of Music Publishers

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The International Confederation of Music Publishers, an international trade body for the music publishing industry, announced that Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, will be the 2023 recipient of the ICMP Ralph Peer ll Award for Outstanding Contribution to Global Music Publishing.

The award, which was launched in 2013, honors leading figures in the music publishing industry with an established body of work while advancing the cause of songwriters and composers.

Gerson, who is the first female chairman and CEO of a major music company, has played an outsized role in transforming UMPG into a publishing powerhouse.

Over the course of her career, Gerson has signed and works with the world’s biggest superstars, including Elton John, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Adele, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, SZA, Rosalia, Drake, Steve Lacy, Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Maren Morris, the Bee Gees, Prince, and more.

Gerson will be presented with the honor during the ICMP’s 2023 AGM event with the award ceremony following a dinner in Abbey Road’s legendary Studio 1.

ICMP’s AGM2023 will also feature a keynote speaker and special music performances. Limited tickets will be released for non-ICMP members this week via www.icmpmusic.com.