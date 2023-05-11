Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Les Claypool

Bassist extraordinaire Colonel Les Claypool has regrouped his Fearless Flying Brigade for its first tour in two decades. This is Claypool’s story, from picking up the bass at 14 to Primus to Oysterhead to wine-making to… Les will entertain you!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/les-claypool-114895833/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/les-claypool/id1316200737?i=1000612610024

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5raMVWbhYn8G9S7pGUMfE8?si=gNeK25o4TJ6jvIM1wmF6Uw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/ff11192e-740a-4d8e-92b6-fb946c315810/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-les-claypool

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/les-claypool-303101494

