The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Les Claypool

Bassist extraordinaire Colonel Les Claypool has regrouped his Fearless Flying Brigade for its first tour in two decades. This is Claypool’s story, from picking up the bass at 14 to Primus to Oysterhead to wine-making to… Les will entertain you!
