The New York Football Club Shares Images Of Their Proposed Stadium In Queens

The New York City Football Club shared the latest renderings of their proposed 25,000-seat which is currently being planned for Queens’ Willets Point neighborhood.

The stadium, which will cost an estimated $780 million to build, will serve as the home pitch for the club and will be the the city’s first purpose built professional soccer stadium.

The team expects that the stadium, if approved, will become a key component of a major revitalization plan for the neighborhood, which was announced by New York Mayor Eric Adams in November.

The new images were part of the latest update presented to local municipalities on Wednesday evening by developer Queens Development Group (QDG) ahead of the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) approval process later this year. Once completed, and reviewed by the New York City Public Design Commission, construction on the proposed stadium would begin.

As part of their commitment to the Mayor’s redevelopment goals, QDG offered a plan that includes a mixed-use district with 2,500 units of 100% affordable housing, retail locations, including for small businesses, 650-seat school, and a 250-key hotel.

The proposed development would also include pedestrian-friendly streets, passive recreations areas and more than 40,000 square feet of public open area including space for sitting, food carts, greenery, exercise, and other recreational uses for the community.

The NYCFC has been playing its home games in nearby Yankee Stadium since 2016 but is regularly forced to relocate to facilities in New York, as well as neighoring New Jersey or Connecticut due to scheduling conflicts and for some league games.