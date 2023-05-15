Loreen Makes Eurovision History With Second Win

LIVERPOOL, UK (VIP-Booking) – In the momentous and captivating 2023 Eurovision Song Contest held in Liverpool, UK, May 9 – 11, Loreen from Sweden has achieved an unprecedented second victory (second win within 11 years), solidifying her place in Eurovision history.

Loreen`s previous triumph was in 2012 when the career-defining hit “Euphoria” made her an iconic figure in the Eurovision community. Now, with this second win, she joins an elite group of performers who have achieved victory more than once. Furthermore, her victory with the song “Tattoo” also allows Sweden to tie Ireland’s record of seven wins, further emphasizing the country’s remarkable success in the contest.

Loreen scored a total of 583 points for Sweden, while Käärijä from Finland, who sang “Cha Cha Cha,” was right behind with 526 points. Noa Kirel, performing “Unicorn” for Israel, ended the contest in 3rd place with 362 points.

The country of Germany was represented by Hamburg based band Lord of the Lost came in dead last with

It is worth noting that this triumph occurred 50 years after ABBA’s groundbreaking win with “Waterloo,” which propelled them to superstardom.

The Eurovision Song Contest returned to the UK after more than two decades, as the country stepped up to host the event on behalf of Ukraine, the winners of 2022.

With Sweden’s victory, the hosting baton will be passed on to the Scandinavian nation for 2024’s Eurovision Song Contest. As Loreen basks in the glory of her historic win, fans and supporters worldwide eagerly anticipate Sweden’s turn to stage the next unforgettable edition of this beloved music extravaganza.

You can view Loreen’s winning performance below.