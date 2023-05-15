Danny Berkeley-Scott Promoted to Vice President, Management for Hallwood Media

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Hallwood Media has promoted Danny Berkeley-Scott to Vice President (VP) of Management. During his time with Hallwood, Scott has overseen the success of Cardi B’s hit, “Up,” produced by Young DZA (also a client) and Drake and “On BS” by 21 Savage, produced by Scott’s client, Elias.

Scott’s roster has over 20 Gold and Platinum-selling songs, and over the past year, Scott launched Hallwood Media’s Engineer Management division, signing Grammy-nominated engineers, Angie Randisi (Lil Baby, GLOrilla, Tyga) and Mike Tucci (The Kid Laroi).

Founder and CEO Neil Jacobson said, “Danny embodies what I believe a true manager should be. He has a daring entrepreneurial vision, embracing innovative ideas and partnerships. As a result, he has become a rising star and natural leader for our management division.”

Scott added, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity that Neil and Hallwood have given me to thrive and grow not only as a manager but to embrace new ideas to manifest opportunities in a way no other company can.”