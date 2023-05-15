Musicians Sting and Shaggy Announce the Launch of the ‘One Fine Day’ Festival

PHILADELPHIA, PA – (CelebrityAccess) – Musicians and singer/songwriters Sting and Shaggy have designed and announced they will co-headline the One Fine Day Festival, a full day of music featuring a diverse artist lineup across two stages at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philly on September 9 (Saturday).

The festival, in partnership with Live Nation (LN) and the Cherrytree Music Company, will see Shaggy & Sting headline the main stage, singing their biggest hits, trading off, having witty banter and collaborating on the songs, “Every Breath You Take,” “Englishman in New York,” “Message In A Bottle” “It Wasn’t Me” “Boombastic,” “Angel” and more.

The One Fine Day performance in Philly is the only time in the USA where both artists, managed by Cherrytree Music Company CEO Martin Kierszenbaum, will perform together in 2023.

“I love how Shaggy and I effortlessly push each other to the creative edges,” says Sting. “After having made the 44/876 album together and recording an album of Frank Sinatra covers in a reggae style, a day of hits and musical adventures in one of our favorite cities seemed like the next illogical step!”

“Sting is a catalyst for musical curiosity,” adds Shaggy. “When we collaborate, we combine our musical tastes, individual cultures and a sense of wonder. We wanted to invite some of our favorite musicians to gather in real time and share that very vibe at ‘One Fine Day.’”

Headlining the Skyline Stage at the Mann for the festival will be two-time Grammy Award-winning Thundercat the funky bassist who is known for his collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu and Mac Miller.

‘One Fine Day’ will fill the air with uplifting spirit and energy along with additional musical performances from Koffee, Tank and the Bangas, Philly’s own G. Love & Special Sauce, Kes, Flor de Toloache, and French/Italian sensation, Giordana Angi.

Tickets will be available beginning with an artist presale starting on Tuesday (May 16) at 10 am ET until Thursday (May 18) at 10 PM ET. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (May 19) at 10 am ET. An exclusive VIP experience which includes access to a private lounge with samplings of Sting’s wine and other culinary delights.