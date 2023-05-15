Sebastian Maniscalco Announces The ‘Sebastian Maniscalco Live’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Actor, author and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco have announced the Sebastian Maniscalco Live! tour.

Produced by Live Nation (LN), the 6-city tour kicks off on July 20 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, making stops across Highland, Airway Heights, Reno and more before wrapping up in Wheatland, CA, at Hard Rock Live on August 19.

Maniscalco will star in the movie About My Father, with iconic actor Robert De Niro, out May 26. In addition, the comedian released his Is It Me? Comedy special this past December on Netflix.

The new tour announcement comes on the heels of Maniascalco’s Las Vegas and Atlantic City residencies which are on-sale now.

The general sale will begin Friday (May 19) at 10 a local time via Ticketmaster (TM).

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO LIVE! 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Jul 21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Jul 28 – Funner, CA – Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center

Sat Jul 29 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

Sun Jul 30 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

Fri Aug 11 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Sat Aug 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Sat Aug 19 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

Maniscalco has been heralded as the undisputed king of physical comedy and by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America.” During his latest tour, he sold-out out Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, and the Prudential Center. With his two shows at the United Center (Chicago), Maniscalco is now the highest-grossing comedian in the venue’s three-decade history.

He’s currently starring alongside a star-studded cast in the animated feature film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, portraying legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold, and appearing in the dramedy Somewhere in Queens with Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf.

In addition, he has also co-written and starred in About My Father, a Lionsgate production loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro in his first role as a leading man. Lastly, he just wrapped up filming his new series, How To Be A Bookie, co-produced by Maniscalco and legendary director, writer, and producer Chuck Lorre for MAX.