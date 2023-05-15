ASCAP Announces The ASCAP Experience Songwriter’s Summit For L.A.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced that their signature ASCAP Experience will return to Los Angeles as a re-imagined live event on June 21st.

The creator summit will feature sessions with a lineup of hitmaking songwriters that includes Sarah Hudson (Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello) and Leon Thomas III (Ariana Grande, Rick Ross), multi-platinum rapper and producer Hitmaka (Big Sean, Nicki Minaj), multi-genre writer, singer and vocal producer Steph Jones (Selena Gomez, Kelsea Ballerini), hit songwriter and producer Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes), Grammy-winning producer Neff-U (Justin Bieber, Sia) with additional songwriters to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sessions announced for the ASCAP Experience 2023 include:

The Hitmakers: Some of today’s top music creators with recent major success offer inspiration and share practical advice.

Social Listening: Building a Music Career in the Social Media Age: This panel will provide creators with actionable steps to expand their audience and get their music heard through the use of social media.

Get Heard: Live Song Feedback: Some of the industry’s top songwriters will provide insight into their process for evaluating music, lyrics and production. They’ll also listen to a limited number of songs, pre-submitted by Experience registrants, in front of a live audience and provide constructive feedback.

Writers Jam: Some of the leading songwriters in modern music will perform their signature hits ‘in the round’ and share stories about how the songs were brought to life.

Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Respected contributors from the history of the genre will share their own stories of the early days of hip-hop culture.

Formerly known as ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO, ASCAP Experience is now in its 18th year and returns after taking place virtually from 2020 to 2022. The summit will take place at the Avalon in Los Angeles with tickets available for ASCAP members at $35 in advance; $50 for day of event. Unaffiliated songwriters and composers who would like to attend should first join ASCAP at https://www.ascap.com/join (eligible songwriters can join ASCAP for free).