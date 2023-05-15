LiveCo Announces Appointment of Steve Tadlock As Senior VP, Venue Relations & Mark Dinerstein to President, Corporate Development Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Today, LiveCo, the growing private equity-backed entertainment company focused on delivering consumer experiences across various areas and genres of live entertainment, has announced the appointment of Steve Tadlock as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Venue Relations.

Tadlock joins LiveCo from ASM Global, where he was most recently General Manager (GM) of Pechanga Arena in San Diego. An industry veteran with prior experience at SMG, BMO Stadium, Leisure Management International, and the City of Miami, Tadlock has worked in public assembly facility management for over 30 years with operational and financial oversight in various venue types.

“Steve is the embodiment of what we stand for at LiveCo: he is fiercely hardworking, result-driven, and a natural leader,” said Brian Becker, CEO of LiveCo. “With him at the helm of venue relations, LiveCo is poised for continued success in the live entertainment industry, and we are confident he will help us continue our strong momentum.”

In his new position, Tadlock will manage facility relationships, content backed-booking deals and continue to drive the company’s growth in the industry. “I am thrilled to be joining the LiveCo team and look forward to working with our venue partners to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans,” he said. “LiveCo has quickly garnered a reputation for excellence in the industry, and I am excited to work alongside these great brands and industry professionals in the continuation and expansion of their efforts.”

In addition, Mark Dinerstein has been promoted from Executive Vice President of LiveCo to President of the company’s newly formed Corporate Development Group. Dinerstein is an original member of the LiveCo team, playing an instrumental role in the company’s inception in 2021 and official launch in early 2023. Before LiveCo, he held leadership roles, including President at Knitting Factory Presents for nearly 13 years.

In his new role at LiveCo, Dinerstein will oversee the focused development and implementation of company-wide initiatives and recent acquisitions, venue deals, strategic partnerships, and more.

Tadlock’s appointment and Dinerstein’s promotion both come at an exciting time, as the company continues to expand its reach and provide top-of-the-line experiences for fans.

Since its launch this year, it has announced acquisitions of Transparent Productions and MagicSpace Entertainment to a roster that already contained promoters such as Icon Concerts, Premier Productions, BASE Entertainment, Rush Concerts, and Peachtree Entertainment.

Among the names currently working with LiveCo’s combined teams are Jimmy O. Yang, Criss Angel, Cocomelon Live, Cody Johnson, Jo Koy, Dude Perfect, Zach Bryan, MercyMe, Elevation Worship, and Gabriel Iglesias.