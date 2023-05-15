Medical Issues Sideline Five Finger Death Punch From Multiple Dates On Metallica’s M72 Tour

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — The metal band Five Finger Death Punch were forced to drop out of multiple shows as a support act on Metallica’s current M72 European tour while frontman Ivan Moody deals with health issues.

In a statement, a rep for the band said: an went to the emergency room a few days ago with some complications from his recent hernia surgery. While he is in the best possible medical care, his doctors have advised he must not perform any strenuous activity until, at the minimum, June 12, 2023.

As a result, we won’t be able to proceed as planned with the European shows prior to that date. He is being followed closely by his medical team who will continue to monitor his progress and will advise as to when he can return to performing.

We were genuinely looking forward to the dates and the decision to cancel was not made lightly, but Ivan’s health & well-being are our utmost priority. We apologize for any inconvenience and are grateful for your understanding and support during this time. We are all looking forward

to returning to the stage as soon as Ivan has made a full recovery.

Affected shows include May 17 at Stade De France in Paris, France and May 28 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. Metallica announced that the symphonic metal band Epica will step into the empty support slot on both dates.

Epica is fresh from wrapping Epic Apocalypse, their own European tour, which included multiple sold-out shows. Additionally, Ice Nine Kills is still on tap to provide support on both shows.