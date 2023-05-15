Stevie Nicks Announces New Shows For Her Live In Concert Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced the expansion of her Live In Concert with the addition of 13 new dates for 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the second leg of the tour is scheduled to get underway on August 8th at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and concludes at the Chase Center in San Francisco on December 15th.

Newly announced shows for the tour include Austin’s Moody Center; Madison Square Garden in New York City; the Kia Forum in Los Angeles; and the Toyota Center in Houston, among others.

Tickets for the additional dates go on sale on May 19th.

Newly announced shows

Tue Aug 08 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Tue Aug 15 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Wed Sep 27 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 04 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sat Oct 28 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Wed Nov 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

Sat Nov 04 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center ^

Tue Nov 07 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Wed Nov 29 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Sat Dec 02 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

Tue Dec 05 — Greater Palm Springs, CA — Acrisure Arena