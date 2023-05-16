Colombian Star J Balvin Signs With Roc Nation For Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Colombian music star, entrepreneur and mental health advocate J Balvin has signed with Roc Nation for exclusive management. The firm’s Jay Brown and Chris Knight will now oversee his career. Balvin was previously managed by Fabio Acosta and Scooter Braun’s SB Projects.

After working with them for nearly three years, Balvin left Acosta and Braun in June 2022. However, he continued work with Acosta’s company, Akela Family Music, until March of this year. Per Yahoo.com news, the split was amicable amongst all parties.

Balvin is considered one of the most prominent Latino stars in the world, even with a series of management changes in the last five years. In 2019, his career was handled by Rebeca León, who had been his manager since the start. It was with her when he signed with Braun.

Acosta remained a part of his management team and worked with SB Projects on branding deals and partnerships. Some included the McDonald’s celebrity menu, Balvin’s collaborations with basketball legend Michael Jordan and Nike on an Air Jordan collection, and Fortnite – all of the above a first for any Latino artist.

In 2022, Balvin also left his longtime agency, WME and went to United Talent Artists (UTA) after delaying his 25-date tour. However, four months later, he was back with WME.

Balvin is currently featured on the Fast X movie soundtrack with the song “Toretto.” In addition, he announced a series of primarily festival-based tour dates across Europe, beginning with a June 24 performance at Festival Solydays in Paris.

Here is the complete itinerary of Balvin’s tour:

6/24 – Paris – 25th anniversary of the Solydays Festival

6/26 – Ibiza – Nightclub Time

6/30 – Seville, Spain – Puro Latino Fest

7/1 – Madrid – Pure Latino Fest

7/3 – Ibiza – Nightclub Time

8/7 – Liege, Belgium – Festival Les Ardentes

7/9 – Constanta, Romania – Neversea Festival

7/11 – Milan – Milano Latin Festival

7/12 – Bern, Switzerland – Gurten Park

7/14 – Tenerife, Spain – Rhythm of the World

7/15 – Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal – Meo Mares Vivas Festival

7/21 – Byron Bay, Australia – Splendour in the Grass

7/23 – Melbourne – Margaret Court

7/25 – Sydney – Hordern Pavillion