American Instrument Brand Gibson Announces Promotion of Elizabeth Heidt To Chief Marketing Officer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Gibson, one of America’s leading instrument brands, has announced the promotion of Elizabeth “Beth” Heidt to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Gibson Brands. A 17-year veteran of Gibson, Heidt spent her early years at Gibson in Entertainment Relations and, in 2021, was promoted to Vice President (VP) of Cultural Influence.

Heidt will also join Gibson’s worldwide leadership executive team. Before Gibson, Heidt worked in brand strategy, production and experiential marketing with Red Bull, House of Blues and Fortune 500 brands, including Hyundai, Live Nation, AT&T, Verizon, and Samsung.

As CMO, Heidt will oversee Gibson’s global brand and marketing teams, entertainment and artist relations, social media, partnerships, public relations, multi-media divisions and the Gibson Gives Foundation.

“We are excited to elevate and promote Beth to Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the Gibson Leadership Team. Beth has been instrumental in the success that we’ve had over the last five years,” says Cesar Gueikian, President and Interim CEO of Gibson Brands. “She has been a thought partner, leader, and a key player in shaping and implementing our global strategy. In addition, she has led our cultural influence team of artist relations and multi-media divisions and emerged as a critical voice in how we engage with fans around the world and deliver the Gibson experience. As the Chief Marketing Officer, Beth will now lead all our marketing initiatives globally, including all aspects of cultural influence. We all look forward to working with Beth to continue to shape the sound of music.”

“It is a privilege to work with the unparalleled talent of Gibson, from our team and craftspeople to our partners and artists, whose passion and dedication are absolutely awe-inspiring,” says Heidt. “Our mission is to connect and better lives through music, to enable and empower all levels of creators with our instruments, products, programs and philanthropy. It is an honor to be part of shaping music culture’s future for Gibson and fans worldwide.”

“I could not be more thrilled with the news of Heidt stepping into the position of CMO,” adds Celisse, Artist and Gibson Gives Artist Advisory Circle member. “I have always loved Gibson guitars and was happy to develop a relationship with the brand starting in 2019. But I quickly learned that Beth is the secret sauce behind the scenes, making every artist she comes into contact with feel seen, heard, valued, and prioritized. She represents what is possible when power and influence are met with compassion and curiosity. The result is a leader everyone trusts, and an ally every artist knows they can depend on. This winning combination of traits is something so rare to experience in the music industry; I believe it is what sets her and Gibson apart. I look forward to seeing all the good that will come out of having such a powerhouse at the helm of such a legendary brand.”

A lifelong music lover, Heidt has been tenacious in ensuring the loyalty of Gibson artists by taking great care of the musicians and their teams, and has been integral in forging strong, new business partners across entertainment, and all genres of music. She has been influential in brand-building initiatives, elevating artists worldwide and amplifying their unique voices, while creating meaningful impressions across artists, film, and TV properties. As a result, the brand’s digital platforms reach multi-millions worldwide every day.

Heidt is a board member of the Gibson Gives Foundation, aka Gibson Gives and is on the Music Advisory Board of the Save The Music Foundation.