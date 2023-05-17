Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management And Flash Entertainment Merge To Form Ethara, A New Venue Management And Entertainment Company

ABU DHABI (CelebrityAccess) — Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) and Flash Entertainment (Flash) have officially joined forces to launch Ethara a new live events, entertainment and venue management business focused on the Middle East and beyond.

Ethara, which is the Arabic word for Thrill, is led by Saif Al Noaimi, who previously served as CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and held a seat on the Board of Flash Entertainment.

The new venture will be composed of teams from both organizations and maintains offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.

At launch, Ethara’s portfolio includes Etihad Park, the region’s largest open-air venue; Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor multi-purpose, state-of-the-art entertainment venue; Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 circuit, Yas Marina Circuit; along with the Yas Conference Centre.

“By combining our strengths, we are perfectly positioned to make memorable moments that matter. By integrating the activities and operations of two of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering entertainment and event management titans, Ethara will further establish the Emirate as an economic engine in the entertainment, event management, and sports industries, locally, regionally, and internationally,” Al Noaimi stated

“We have an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills, which will propel Ethara’s success far beyond what either company could achieve alone – all powered by world-class creativity and innovation,” Al Noaimi, continued.