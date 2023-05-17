Mike Greek & Emma Banks To Keynote IFF 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Emma Banks and Mike Greek, two of Europe’s foremost talent executives and the agent powerhouse behind CAA’s London office will join forces to provide the keynote at this year’s International Festival Forum.

The keynote address, which will take place on Thursday, September 28th at the IFF Campus, will be the first time the two powerhouse agents have taken the stage together at a major music industry conference.

The announcement of the high-profile keynote address follows the news that the International Festival Forum will take place at a new location in South London this year to allow for more delegates and an expanded slate of content for 2023.

The conference, which is presented this year in association with TicketSwap, will take place in and around Omeara, a concert venue in South London, from September 26-28.

Booking agency partners on this year’s IFF include CAA, WME, UTA, X-ray Touring, Primary Talent, ATC Live, Earth Agency, Solo and many others. Festival associations backing the event include the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), YOUROPE and international festivals federation DeConcert! and for 2023, the Music Venue Trust will host a National Lottery-funded ‘Revive Live’ show on the final night.

“With around 1,000 delegates expected in 2023, representing tens of thousands of artists and over 750 festivals from around the globe, this year’s IFF is definitely moving up a gear,” Greg Parmley stated in announcing the venue change in April. “We can’t wait to welcome the music festival community to London in a few short months for this entirely in-person edition.”