Women in Music Canada Announces Their New Board For 2023, Samantha Slattery Steps Down

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Women in Music Canada, an advocacy group dedicated to advancing the cause of gender equality in the music industry, announced their 2023 Board of Directors, as well as their newly appointed Executive Committee.

Directors announced for the board this year include Liana White (American Federation of Musicians), Dana Beeler (Music Nova Scotia / WIMC Atlantic Chapter Director), Jamelia Campbell (CARAS / ADVANCE), Kristy Fletcher (CARAS / MusiCounts), Maddy Oliver (Canadian Live Music Association), Savannah Wellman (Tiny Kingdom / WIMC BC Chapter Co-Director), and Trisha Carter (CIMA), along with newly-appointed members who officially joined this week: Nicole Auger (International Indigenous Music Summit), Samantha Chong (Sony Music Canada), Noreen Hamid, and Alec Martin.

Additionally, Women in Music Canada announced their members of their new executive committee, which will see Liana White, who previously served as secretary, assuming the board chair. Trisha Carter has been elected as Vice Chair and Fletcher will move into the Secretary role vacated by White. The role of treasurer will be announced in the coming weeks, the organization said.

Departures from the board for 2023 include the organization’s founder, Samantha Slattery, who has stepped back from her role as Board Chair. Slattery founded Women in Music Canada in 2014 and has guided the organization over the past decade, building a membership of more than 2000, developing the WIMC director and launching collaborations such as the Allies in Action program with the JUNO Awards.

“It is with immense pride and grateful heart that I depart [from Women in Music Canada],” says Slattery. “What began as a humble dream has blossomed into a powerful force for change, thanks to the unwavering support of the music industry, our invaluable funders, and the founding board members who believed in our vision from the start. I am forever indebted to these incredible individuals for their unwavering dedication and guidance. As I pass the baton, I am filled with gratitude for the transformative impact we’ve made together and eagerly anticipate the bright future that lies ahead with Robyn [Stewart] at the helm.”

“It is with incredible gratitude that we announce the departure from the Women in Music Canada Board our founder, Board Chairperson, and past Executive Director, Samantha Slattery,” says Executive Director, Robyn Stewart. “Sam founded Women in Music Canada in 2014 as a powerful initiative to make change in this wildly inequitable industry. Through programming, advocacy, and important conversation she has led the organization forward in what at times is an uphill battle. Her wisdom, grace and attitude has built this community. On a personal note, I have watched her work for years and could not be more honored to be entrusted with the next steps of the organization. Sam has become like family to me over the last year and I could not find the words to describe how much I value your expertise and support. I wish you the best of everything in the years to come as you focus on other passions in the industry.”