Summer Camp Music Festival To Go On Hiatus In 2024

CHILICOTHE, Il. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Summer Camp Music Festival announced that 2023 will be the final year for the long-running live music event, in its current form at least.

Festival founder Ian Goldberg broke the news to fans in a post on the festival’s social media, stating that the three-day Summer Camp festival format will take a hiatus, starting in 2024.

In his statement, Goldberg cited the challenges of producing a midsized, independent music festival in Central Illinois while facing competition for fans and artists from corporate-backed events, as well as logistical challenges in the pot pandemic world.

“Cutting pieces of it felt like leaving our children behind. So we decided it was time to put Summer Camp Music Festival to rest. For now. We will be announcing more details on the new event after this years festival, but it will likely include certain elements that long time SCampers will find very familiar. Most importantly we have cherished our long relationships with our host bands, moe. and Umphrey’s McGee and we look forward to what the future may hold with this new event,” Goldberg stated.

“So, this 2023 rendition of the Summer Camp Music Festival next week is going to be insanely meaningful for myself and everyone coming to join us. Let’s celebrate together like we never have before as we close this chapter of what once was, and anticipate what the future holds together!

As a kid from Pekin IL, who just really liked throwing parties for a living, I could have never dreamed we would create something like this community. It is all because of you beautiful people, and how your spirit of love and happiness permeates these grounds, online, and in your own world’s back home year after year. I am forever grateful and appreciate your support as always,” he added.

The final edition of the three-day Summer Camp Music Festival kicks off on May 26th this year with an extensive lineup that includes headliners Umphrey’s McGee, moe. Willie Nelson & Family, Vulfpeck and Goose.