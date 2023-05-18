Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones South Carolina Concert

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend Jimmy Buffett was forced to postpone a scheduled performance in South Carolina on Saturday after he was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition.

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band were slated to perform at Credit One Stadium in Charleston on Saturday as Buffett sought medical treatment for health “issues that needed immediate attention.”

In a statement published on his website, Buffett said: “Hello my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond. These few words from Mark Twain about life’s changes seemed perfect to pass on at this time. ‘Challenges,’ he said, ‘make life interesting, however, overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California “winter tour,” and chomping at the bit to get back to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up, but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he continued, adding, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

According to the post, the event will be rescheduled with the details to be announced as soon as possible. Tickets for this weekend’s show will be honored at the rescheduled event.