The Lineup Announced For The 2023 International Indigenous Music Summit

(CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s International Indigenous Music Summit shared the detail for its 2023 conference, which will take place across four days at multiple venues in Toronto.

Set for May 31-June 4, the Summit will kick off this year with the Opening Gala, featuring performances by influential poet/educator/artist Duke Redbird, award-winning artist and broadcaster Elisapie, and Grammy-nominated songwriter, rapper, and activist Mumu Fresh.

Alfredo Caxaj, Founder and Artistic Director of London, ON’s SunFest, is lined up to provide the keynote for this year’s event, leading a conversation with Sara Curruchich, a Mayan Kaqchikel singer-songwriter from Guatemal

International showcases during this year’s summit will highlight Indigenous artists from Southern Turtle Island (USA), Songs of the Quetzal (Panama, Guatemala), Condor Meets the Eagle (Chile, Rapa Nui) and Oceania.

Other performers announced for 2023 include Aysanabe, Beatrice Deer Band, Fawn Wood, Quanah Style, Drezus, Ombiigizi, Wolf Castle and more

Toronto’s TD Hall will host international showcases each day at 4 p.m., while evening showcases will take place at the TD Music Hall, as well as other venues across the city, The Rivoli, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and at The Tranzac.

For full details, tickets and more, visit indigenousmusicsummit.com