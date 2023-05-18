The Songwriters Hall of Fame Launches A New Scholarship Program At Belmont University

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced the launch of a new scholarship program for students pursuing a career in music at Belmont University.

The scholarship will be awarded to Belmont University Songwriting majors, with recipients selected by the faculty of the Belmont Songwriting Department.

Belmont University – located in Nashville Tennessee – has a longstanding songwriting major whose graduates have gone on to win industry award from Grammys to CMA, ACM, Dove, Emmys and more.

The inaugural scholarships for 2023 will be presented at the SHOF’s 2023 Induction & Awards Gala being held in New York City on June 15th but the Hall with Lauryn Marie Hedges and Zander Jett announced as the inaugural recipeitns of the scholarship for 2023.