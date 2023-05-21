Cream Lyricist, Poet & Singer Pete Brown Dead at 82

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – British poet and songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote some hit songs for the psychedelic rock group, Cream, died on Saturday (May 20). Brown had been living with “various forms of cancer” for a number of years, according to The Guardian. He was 82.

The family of Brown’s collaborator and Cream member Jack Bruce announced Brown’s passing via social media. “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long-term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night. We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife, Sheridan, Pete’s children, and all his family and friends. Love from the Bruce family.”

The London-based Cream lyricist was responsible for writing some of the band’s most famous hits, including “Sunshine of Your Love,” “I Feel Free,” and “White Room.” After Cream disbanded in 1968, Brown continued to write for Bruce for most of his solo albums from 1969 to 2014’s Silver Rails LP.

Additionally, Brown began to embrace singing and formed the Psych jazz/blues band Pete Brown and the Battered Ornaments, started the “First Real Poetry Band,” according to FarOutMagazine.com, and eventually moved to screenwriting penning the 1989 children’s film Felix the Cat: The Movie.

In the ’80s, he worked as a singer and percussionist with jazz pianist Mervyn Afrika and the Barrelhouse Blues Orchestra. In 2010, Brown wrote the memoir White Rooms & Imaginary Westerns and lyrics for Procol Harum’s final album Novum in 2017. This year, Brown also completed sessions for a solo album called Shadow Club, featuring Eric Clapton and others.

RIP.