2023 ASCAP Pop Music Awards Winners Include Justin Bieber, Dr. Luke, Cardi B and More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Society of Songwriters, Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the only US PRO agency that operates as a not-for-profit, announced Friday (May 19) the winners of its 40th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. The awards recognize the songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs of the past year based on terrestrial and satellite radio and streaming services data from Luminate.

ASCAP Pop Music Song of the Year: “Stay,” The chart-topping single performed by The Kid LAROI and ASCAP member Justin Bieber, who co-wrote the hit spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top 100 global songs chart for 51 days in a row. “Stay,” published by Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) and Bieber Time Publishing (BTP), also took the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Year-End Adult Pop Airplay Songs and Year-End Radio Charts.

ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year: Due to radio airplay and the number of streams for hit songs such as “Big Energy” (Latt0), “Need To Know” (Doja Cat), and “Super Freaky Girl” (Nicki Minaj), the award goes to producer Dr. Luke. Music fans’ streaming love for Doja Cat’s “Woman” and “You Right” helped contribute to the win.

ASCAP Pop Music Publisher of the Year: For the eighth time, Sony Music Publishing (SMP) took home the award for a banner year filled with songs including, “Break My Soul” (Beyonce), “23” (Sam Hunt), “One Right Now” (Post Malone / The Weeknd) and many more.

Other songwriters honored for their ASCAP Pop Music Award-winning songs include Billy Walsh (“Die for You,” “I Like You,” “One Right Now”), Cardi B (“Wild Side”), Kim Petras (“Unholy”), Sia (“Unstoppable”), Dua Lipa (“Sweetest Pie”), Foushee (“Bad Habit”), Greg Kurstin (“Easy on Me”), Henry “Cirkut” Walter (“Die for You,” “Unholy”), Louis Bell (“I Like You,” “One Right Now”), Phil Plested (“I’m Good (Blue)”), Sarah Hudson (“Sweetest Pie”), Starrah (“Wild Side”), Theron Thomas (“About Damn Time,” “Big Energy”), and Vaughn Oliver (“Big Energy,” “Super Freaky Girl”).

A complete list of 2023 ASCAP Pop Music Awards honorees can be found HERE.