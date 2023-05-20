Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival Announces Daily Lineup & Single-Day Tickets

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – (CelebrityAccess) – Back for its second year, the Riverfront Revival Music Festival has announced its impressive daily lineup curated by Darius Rucker, presented in partnership with ExploreCharleston, and produced by SRE Entertainment. The festival will take place at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 – 8.

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Rucker will headline on Saturday along with Band of Horses, Niko Moon, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Wilderado, Elvie Shane, Cha Wa, Carter Faith, Randall Fowler and Haley Mae Campbell.

Sunday festival-goers will hear music from fellow headliners Turnpike Troubadours, as well as the recent winner of four Academy of Country Music Awards (including Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year) Lainey Wilson. Greensky Bluegrass, Drivin N Cryin, Megan Moroney, Yesterday’s Wine, Wayne Graham, Emily Curtis and Grayson Little will also grace the stage on Sunday.

Music will play across two stages from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. Gates will open at noon each day. Riverfront Revival will also feature curated offerings of the Lowcountry’s best food, libations, art and culture along the beautiful backdrop of the Cooper River.

Single-day admission tickets are now on sale for $105 plus fees. In addition, the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Rucker has raised millions of dollars throughout his career for the hospital where his late mother was a nurse.