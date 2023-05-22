Delta Airlines Renews And Expands Its Partnership Deal With AEG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment giant AEG announced they have renewed and expanded their long-standing partnership with Delta Airlines.

The expanded agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will see the Delta brand showcased at some of AEG’s portfolio of sports and entertainment venues in Southern California in the coming years.

Under the terms of the expanded deal, Delta will continue as Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena (since 2011) and as the official airline of the venue and the NHL franchise, the LA Kings.

The expanded partnership includes naming rights to Crypto.com Arena’s recently expanded and upgraded VIP space, the Chairman’s Club, which will be recast as the new Delta Sky360° Club.

Additionally, Delta will continue to be prominently featured on both indoor and outdoor signage at Crypto.com Arena. Custom branding elements include LED rotation on the center scoreboard during all publicly ticketed events, enhanced LED rotational exposure of the arena’s 110 and 10 freeway marquees, prominent main concourse signage, and online exposure via the arena’s digital channels.

Delta will also receive support from AEG Live and will be featured on digital signs at high profile events such as the Grammy Awards, Emmys, and American Music Awards, all of which are hosted at the district each year.

“We are honored and excited to expand our partnership with Delta, an impactful relationship that has consistently added value to the LA Kings and our home, Crypto.com Arena,” said LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “The long-standing success of our relationship is a testament to our mutual commitment to excellence, innovation and most importantly the many loyal hockey fans we serve across Los Angeles.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the relationship we’ve grown with Delta over the years as well as the positive impact we’ve been able to make both at our venues and across the L.A. Kings,” said Russell Silvers, Co-COO AEG Global Partnerships. “Together we have created a dynamic and successful partnership that not only showcases the best of both of our brands and what we have to offer, but more importantly allows the people we both serve in Southern California and beyond to be the real benefactors of the many benefits and enhanced fan experiences our unique relationship brings to them.”