Tom Johnston Drops Off Of The Doobie Bros. 50th Anniversary Tour

HOLLYWOOD, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, the Doobie Brothers, announced that frontman, guitarist, and founding member Tom Johnston won’t be joining them for the remainder of their 50th anniversary tour due to health issues.

According to a statement from the Doobie Brothers, the band is “heartbroken” as Johnston prepares to undergo surgery to treat severe back pain and won’t be participating in the North American leg of their tour, which kicks off Wednesday at the Hard ROck Live in Hollywood, Florida.

According to the band, the tour will continue with Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee.

Johnston stepped back from the tour under advisement from his physician but looks forward to rejoining the tour as soon as he is able to.

“I hope for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to get back on the road and continue doing what I love. I would like to thank Pat, Michael, John, and the entire Doobie Brothers band for covering for me while I recover from back surgery,” Johnston said in a press statement. “I’m sure they will bring it every night as they always do.”