Jamey Johnson, Chapel Hart & More Announced for Alabama’s June Jam 2023

FORT PAYNE, AL (CelebrityAccess) – Southern rock and country icons Alabama announced that after a hiatus of more than two decades, they are reviving their fan-favorite June Jam benefit concert, produced by Outback Presents and Conway Entertainment Group.

June Jam 2023 will take place on June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in the band’s home turf of Fort Payne, AL, with Alabama headlining the show. Additionally announced performers include Dee Jay Silver, Home Free, the Isaacs, Dailey & Vincent, the Frontmen, and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Most recently, Jamey Johnson, Chapel Hart, Jake Owen, Exile, and Randy Travis have been announced to appear at the June Jam.

“Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam, and it will go on forever,” explains Alabama lead singer Randy Owen. “We lost Jeff, and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully, the city will continue with the June Jam. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.”

Along with June Jam, Alabama will also host a Fan Appreciation Week in the days leading up to the concert. Planned activities include a Life for the late Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry’s talent contest, a songwriters concert, a brunch at Cook Castle for the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation, and “Fandemonium” at Owen’s farm.

June Jam was initially launched by Alabama in 1982 as an event that brought together some of the biggest names in country music for a worthy cause. The event’s initial year drew more than 30,000 fans, but that number had more than doubled by 1991, when 67,000 attended, making it one of the nation’s most significant country music events at that time.

In all, June Jam has raised more than $15 million for a variety of charities and featured performances by artists such as Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.