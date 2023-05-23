DJ and Producer Ron Trent Signs to Wise Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Wise Music Group (WMG) has announced the signing of Ron Trent to Campbell Connelly in an exclusive worldwide songwriter agreement. DJ and Producer Trent, rooted in the dance world for over 29 years, is known for producing and playing an eclectic range of music.

Trent said: “In this business, partnerships are everything. I am looking forward to a great alliance with Wise Music and their creative forces to forge forward into more powerful foundational ventures.”

Marcus Wise, Wise Music Group’s CEO, says: “It’s an honor to be representing the ground-breaking artist Ron Trent. I’ve been a long-time fan of his music, and I’m excited by the new creative direction Ron’s music is taking. We’re all looking forward to working with this versatile and innovative composer and musician.”

Raised in Chicago’s early underground music scene in the 1980’s Trent transitioned from Disco into House. He began his journey studying and collecting records from a young age, taking cues from his father who ran a record pool in the late 70’s. After becoming a respected DJ in his early teens, this gave Trent the confidence to embark on his own productions in the mid-80’s, culminating his first release (at the age of 15) of the highly recognised and internationally acclaimed classic Altered States.

Trent’s recent album What Do The Stars Say To You brings forth artists he thinks of as part of his DNA, known for fusing styles and worlds into unique creations and having them share their creative energy through the frameworks he builds for them.

Jean-Luc Ponty, Ivan Conti & Alex Malheriros (of Azymuth), Khruangbin and Gigi Masin are all featured collaborations in what feels like an expansion of the adventurous and luxurious albums that influenced his musical journey before Altered States.