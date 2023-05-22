Paul Simon Says He’s Battling Partial Hearing Loss

WIMBERLY, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Despite singer-songwriter Paul Simon releasing a new album, Seven Psalms, fans shouldn’t expect to see him on tour any time soon.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, Simon, who is 81, revealed that he’s suffering from a mysterious partial hearing loss, making it difficult to tour or perform live.

“Quite suddenly I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it. So everything became more difficult,” Simon told the Sunday Times. “My reaction to that was frustration and annoyance; not quite anger yet, because I thought it would pass, it would repair itself.”

Simon, who officially announced his retirement from touring in 2018, has suffered multiple health challenges in recent years, including an encounter with COVID-19.

“Boy, have I been beaten up in these last couple of years,” he added.

Seven Psalms, Simon’s 15th studio album, was released on May 19th through Owl Records and Legacy Recordings.