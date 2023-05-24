Andrew Spence Named General Counsel At Sony Music Publishing UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing UK announced the promotion of Andrew Spence to the role of General Counsel.

In his new post, Spence will oversee the music publisher’s business and legal affairs on behalf of SMP UK and its client roster, as well as providing his expertise on legal and operational matters.

Spence will be based in London and report to President, Co-Managing Director, UK, & SVP International David Ventura and UK Co-Managing Director Tim Major.

Spence joined SMP UK in 2014 as Business Affairs Manager, before he was promoted to Senior Business Affairs Manager and Senior Business and then Commercial Affairs Manager.

In 2019, he was tapped to become Head of Legal and Business Affairs at the music publisher.

Spence said, “Putting songwriters first is something truly at the heart of all we do and I’m grateful I get to play a part in that. I’m also delighted to continue my journey at Sony Music Publishing and be surrounded by so many talented people; from my colleagues to the amazing writers and catalogues we represent.”

“It has been a pleasure to watch Andrew continue to grow as an executive over the past few years. This role is a natural progression, positioning him as even more involved in the business and senior management structure. This, alongside Andrew’s calm, straight forward approach, perfectly equips him to help SMP and our songwriters take on the new challenges facing the publishing industry,” said Sony Music Publishing UK Co-Managing Director Tim Major.