The Inaugural Sauce Boyz Fests Draw Sell-Out Crowds In Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CelebrityAccess) — A new music festival brand, Sauce Boyz Fest, drew sell-out crowds to two events in Puerto Rico.

The festivals, which featured three stages of music from more than 30 artists, including international headliners such as Bizarrap and Wiz Khalifa, along with a homegrown cast of local hip-hop talent.

The first of the two events took place on May 18 at brewery Cervecera de Puerto Rico in Mayaguez, where a sold-out crowd of seven thousand fans were treated to sets by Eladio Carrión, who was joined on stage by Bad Bunny, along with big names, such as Tokischa and Young Miko.

Five days later, and after a venue change due to infrastructure issues, the second event took place in San Juan’s Covention District with a sold-out crowd of 25,000 fans. The festival featured performances by Argentine superstars Bizarrap and Duki, Wiz Khalifa and Carrión, the latter of whom was joined onstage by Lil Wayne, Myke Towers, and Jhayco.

Along with music, the festivals featured also featured a gaming area as well as multiple art installations.

According to event organizers, the festival was the first event of its kind in Puerto Rico to be livestreamed via YouTube.

“So proud of all of the people that pushed and worked day and night to make this festival a world class event in just 5 days of buildup, proud to be a part of this team and experience,” said Alejandro Pabon, managing director of Move Concerts of Puerto Rico.