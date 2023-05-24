Nuclear Blast Records Promotes A New A&R Team In Europe And The U.S.

DONZDORF, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Nuclear Blast, the pioneering metal label and its parent, digital music company Believe, announced a reconfiguration of the label’s A&R department.

Changes at Nuclear Blast include the promotion of Nathan Barley Phillips and Shawn Keith to Head of A&R, Europe and Head of A&R, North America, respectively.

Before joining Nuclear Blast in 2020, Phillips served as head of TuneCore, leading all operations and maintaining relationships with artists, managers and industry partners. Prior to TuneCore, Phillips founded Basick Records in 2005, providing a key early platform for artists such as Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow and Sleep Token.

“After two and half years at the label, I’m honored to be given the opportunity of leading the A&R department, as we usher in a new era for our genre. Throughout my career, I have always tried to push the envelope by signing artists that have had a progressive outlook and attitude. It’s massively important to me that we continue to move our culture forward, and I’m relishing the prospect of delivering on that mission here at Nuclear Blast,” Phillips stated.

Keith joined Nuclear Blast from SharpTone Records, a label he co-founded in 2016. SharpTone signed artists such as Story Of The Year, We Came As Romans, and August Burns Red, as well as developed new talent, such as Loathe, Currents, Dying Wish, and Don Broco, whose latest album ‘Amazing Things’, debuted at No.1 in their native United Kingdom in early 2022. His resume also includes an eight-year stint as Vice President at Sumerian Records.

“Over the last six years, I’ve collaborated with Nuclear Blast on creating SharpTone from its inception, developing artists with creative freedom, passion and purpose. They’ve given myself and my team the control, trust, support and resources to establish a label that values just that. I’m honored for the opportunity to cultivate the next chapter of a new era, while adding my own influences to the historic metal legacy that is Nuclear Blast Records. That mission starts right now,” added Keith.

Additionally, long-term team member Tommy Jones has been promoted to the role of Label Manager, North America with new duties that include A&R responsibilities for the existing roster of Nuclear Blast America.

Jens Prueter, Nuclear Blast’s current head of A&R, will step up to the newly created role of Head of Catalogue / Senior A&R.

“We have been constantly developing and improving our approach to offer the best services to our artists across all channels and nail our position as the #1 label in heavy music. We are convinced that we are taking a further step now to an even brighter future, and I wish Nathan, Shawn and Tommy the best of luck and great success in their new roles,” concluded Nuclear Blast’s MD Marcus Hammer.