The Country Music Association Teams Up With Hulu For A New Doc On The History Of The CMA Fan Fair

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced the date for the debut of CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, a brand new documentary on the longest-running country music festival, CMA Fest.

The documentary will debut on the streaming platform Hulu on Wednesday, July 5th and will detail the history and development of the CMA’s long-running music festival, from its origin as ‘Fan Fair’ in 1972 to its modern prominence as one of the leading country music festivals in the world.

To tell the story, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” will draw on exclusive one-on-one interviews, never-before-seen archival content and CMA Fest performances featuring some of country music’s most notable artists such as Bill Anderson, Brooks & Dunn, Wyonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and more.

The documentary will be the CMA’s first feature-length film, with CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern and CMA Senior Vice President, Marketing, Content & Communications Strategy Kelly Striewski serving as the film’s executive producers.

“CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history,” says Trahern. “As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience.”

“What better way to tell the story of CMA Fest than through the eyes of the artists, our industry and the fans,” adds Striewski. “This film highlights the truly unique connection that exists within CMA Fest and how this festival has continued to grow the Country community throughout its 50 years. We couldn’t be happier to have this story debut on Hulu.”