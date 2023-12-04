Dick Clark Productions Expands Talent Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Dick Clark Productions (DCP), the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming, has announced the expansion of its talent division. With over two decades as an industry leader, Sara Kantathavorn has joined as Senior Vice President of Talent Strategy. She will oversee the newly augmented talent team, managing artist relationships and leading a data-informed talent strategy. Former Executive Director of Marketing and Talent Partnerships, Jeremy Lowe, has been elevated to Vice President of Talent and Partnerships, where he will work closely with Kantathavorn and continue to play a crucial role in shaping the DCP talent strategy across the company’s portfolio of events.

The division also includes Senior Manager, Talent, Nina Kolb, Senior Manager, Talent, Anthony Conway and Manager, Talent, Lexi Lampkin. DCP’s shows include the Golden Globe Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Streamy Awards, American Music Awards, So You Think You Can Dance, and more. The team is based out of DCP’s Los Angeles headquarters.

“Sara’s experience leading talent teams and strategy coupled with Jeremy’s enthusiasm and passion for artist discovery make for a winning combination,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman and Founder Penske Media and CEO Dick Clark Productions. “Talent will always be at the core of everything we do at DCP.”

Kantathavorn said, “I am honored to join the team at Dick Clark Productions. The company’s commitment to entertainment excellence is renowned, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success by fostering exceptional talent relationships and strategies.”

“It is a privilege to book talent for DCP’s incredible entertainment and music shows portfolio. Our commitment to celebrating new and emerging talent alongside iconic artists is unwavering,” Lowe said. “I look forward to bringing unique and compelling opportunities to the artists we work with and creating some of the most memorable shows yet in DCP’s history.”

Before joining DCP, Kantathavorn spent five years at Apple Music, where she started as Head of Talent Bookings. Most recently, as Head of Global Talent Development, she managed Apple Music hosts worldwide by focusing on strategy, onboarding, and development.

In previous roles, Kantathavorn served as Vice President of Talent and Development at Viacom Digital Studios, leading talent efforts across various platforms and marketing initiatives, and held prominent positions at AwesomenessTV as VP of Celebrity Relations and Live Events, as well as Revolt TV. She spent five years at NBC Universal for mun2, where she was critical in making the network No. 1 in its demographic. At MTV, Kantathavorn booked artists and athletes for MTV, MTV2, MTV Jams, MHD, and pop culture’s No. 1 live countdown show, Total Request Live. At Nickelodeon/Nick Records, Kantathavorn booked daily live shows, award shows, events and pro-social campaigns. She was the point person for series regular talent, including All That, Zoey 101, and Unfabulous.

Kantathavorn is fluent in Spanish and a member of various industry associations, including the Recording Academy, Asian American Collective, and Colour Entertainment Group.

Lowe began his career at DCP as a social media intern in 2009. During that time, Lowe’s achievements include pioneering DCP’s ties to K-Pop in connection with BTS’ first two award show appearances in the United States, spearheading talent strategy for the Streamy Awards, and booking artists including KAROL G, Mariah Carey, Morgan Wallen and more for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

While at DCP, Lowe has crafted partnerships with social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Spotify, and Discord. Most recently, he was intimately involved in developing a collaboration with Spotify’s “Fans First” initiative to identify top fans to attend performances for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Lowe, a true music lover and fan, also brought innovative fan voting experiences to Discord and TikTok for the most recent American Music Awards shows.

In addition, the entire team will collaborate closely with showrunners and network executives to devise talent strategies, facilitate talent bookings for brand and platform partnerships, and coordinate with talent on social media initiatives aimed at driving tune-in and raising awareness for DCP events.