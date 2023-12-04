Tallinn Music Week Conference Announces First Speakers

TALLINN, ESTONIA (VIP-Booking) – Tallinn Music Week (TMW) welcomes the first 12 world-class experts from various industries who will deliver keynotes, interviews, valuable insights, and deep-dive sessions at the event.

As one of Europe’s top music industry gatherings, TMW will celebrate its 16th edition in April 2024.

The TMW conference is the spotlight event for the global gender equality network Keychange. It welcomes music and creative industry professionals, companies, and delegations worldwide.

R.E.M. adviser Bertis Downs, Executive Producer at Burning Man Project Justin Katz, Vice President at Wasserman Music Rob Challice, BAFTA-winning music supervisor Kle Savidge and Oscar-campaigning filmmaker Anna Hints revealed among the first speakers for the TMW conference.

Challice (UK), Senior Vice President at Wasserman Music, has over 40 years of experience in the live music industry. He co-founded Coda Agency, whose London office is now part of the Wasserman Music Group (WMG).

Downs (US) is an entertainment lawyer who has handled R.E.M.’s career since the band’s formation in Athens, Georgia and is credited as being highly influential in the group’s rise.

Hints (EE) is a film director, scriptwriter and composer who won the directing award in the World Cinema Documentary category at the Sundance Film Festival for her documentary debut Smoke Sauna Sisterhood.

Savidge (UK) is a BAFTA-winning music supervisor who has also worked at the seminal indie label Creation Records.

Kristjan Järvi (EE), Founder and CEO of Sunbeam Production, is a conductor, producer, composer, arranger and entrepreneur. He has created orchestration for Brian Eno’s current touring project, “Ships”.

Elena Natale (EE) founded Club HALL, Estonia’s foremost clubbing institution. Recognized internationally for its curated artistry, HALL champions local talent and hosts international stars.

Lilli Keh (FI), Co-founder and CEO of All Day Management, whose work with artists like Lxandra, F, Malla, and Slani emphasizes value-driven decision-making and nurturing growth.

Peiti Huang (TW) is an accomplished A&R professional and music project coordinator with a Master’s in Musicology from the National Taipei Art University, Taiwan.

Sungchun Lee (KR), Chief Producer at SoundPuzzle, is also the Secretary-General and Executive Director of Seoul Music Week, an international showcase festival and the producer of several festivals and music events in South Korea.

Edison Prithiviraj (IN), Director of Unwind Center and the founder and director of Exodus, a prominent music and event management organization in Chennai and Mumbai, renowned for orchestrating distinguished festivals, Global Indie Festival, Mumbai Jazz Festival, and Madras Jazz Festival,

Juliana Voloz (EE). Booking agent and artist manager whose agency, JV-Promotion, represents artists based on tradition yet crossing genres. She is also the founding member of the Association of Global Independent Music Agents.

TMW 2024 takes place from the 3rd to the 7th of April in Tallinn, Estonia’s capital. The TMW conference will occur in the Nordic Hotel Forum on April 5 and 6. The TMW showcase festival occurs in various venues across Tallinn from the 4th to the 6th of April.