Daddy Yankee Steps Away From Reggaeton To Focus On His Christian Faith

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CelebrityAccess) — “Despacito” star Daddy Yankee wrapped his latest tour in Puerto Rico on Sunday night and revealed to fans that he’s stepping away from reggaetón to focus on his Christian faith.

After performing his hit “Gasolina” which helped to put reggaetón on the map in 2004, The 46-year-old singer tearfully told fans “My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose.”

“That is why tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him,” the singer said after raising his hand to the sky.

“To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life,” he added. “Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen.”

In a separate Instagram post, he added: “Family: This day for me, is the most important day in my life.. tonight I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Christ lives in me and that I will live for him. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one.”

“For what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, if he loses his life? Or how much can a man pay for his life? For the Son of Man will come in the glory of his Father and with his angels, and then he will reward each one according to what he has done. ”