10K Projects Announces Multiple Senior Promotions, Including Samuel Cohen To GM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Record label 10K Projects announced a round of senior promotions that include the elevation of Samuel Cohen to the newly created role of General Manager.

In his new role. Cohen will oversee day-to-day operations, including human resources and business development.

Samuel Cohen began his career at 10K Projects in 2017 as one of the company’s first employees. Since then, he has held multiple senior roles, including A&R, marketing and business development.

Additionally, 10K Projects also announced that Blake Brown-Grakal has been tapped for the role of General Counsel, and Max Gore has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

Blake Brown-Grakal joined 10K Projects in 2020 as Associate Director, Business and Legal Affairs. His resume includes roles at Dream No More Studios, an immersive-virtual digital content creation company, where he was a founding partner, and a boutique L.A. law firm, among others.

Max Gore joins 10K Projects from Warner Music Group, where he held a series of financial roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance & Operations at WMX Media and Creative Content.

All three executives will be based in 10K’s Los Angeles headquarters.

“As we look forward to a new phase of growth at 10K, reinforcing our core executive team is crucial,” said Elliot Grainge Founder and CEO of 10K Projects. “Max brings with him well over a decade of finance experience, the majority within the Warner system. Blake’s facility in communicating with artists and their teams on business matters has been a gamechanger for us over these past three years. And Sam has been at 10K since the very beginning, helping to guide every chapter of our development at the label. This executive team helps position us for the future as we continue to break new ground at 10K.”