New Leadership For FKP Scorpio’s Touring Department

HAMBURG, Germany (VIP-NEWS) — In January, Inga Esseling and Ben Rodenberg will assume the roles of director of touring at FKP Scorpio, taking charge of both the operational and strategic aspects of the touring department.

Esseling, who has been with FKP Scorpio since 2010, began as an assistant promoter and has since evolved into overseeing the core team working alongside Managing Director Folkert Koopmans. Her responsibilities include managing tours for renowned artists like Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Rolling Stones, and others.

Rodenberg, who joined FKP Scorpio in 2017 with his concert agency Gastspielreisen, will continue managing Gastspielreisen and its roster of artists, including Moka Efti Orchestra, Kat Frankie, Betterov, and Bulgarian Cartrader, while taking on his new role.

Expressing her anticipation for the future, Esseling stated,“I am looking forward to continuing the successful work of the tour department together with Ben and to setting new trends in the future. We are part of a great team that we are both only too happy to be responsible for.”

Rodenberg added,“We would like to thank our managing directors Folkert and Stephan for their successful and cordial cooperation, and of course for the trust they have placed in us for this new role.”

Founder and CEO of FKP Scorpio, Folkert Koopmans, expressed his confidence in the future with Esseling and Rodenberg leading the department, stating, “With Inga and Ben at the helm, we are ideally positioned for the future, both have often proven that they can provide new impetus and meet the high demands of this industry. I am personally very pleased that many employees have been with us for such a long time and have the opportunity to develop further as a part of our team.”