U2 Announces Final Achtung Baby Shows At The Sphere

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Irish rockers U2 announced the dates for the final shows of their current “Achtung Baby” residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The additional dates will see U2 return to the stage at the recently opened venue on February 23 & 24, and March 1 & 2.

U2, who had not performed publicly since 2019, were selected to headline The Sphere’s inaugural shows in September and has been artist residents at the venue since then.

“U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level,” U2’s Bono said in a statement announcing the residency earlier this year.

Tickets for the final four shows (February 23 & 24, 2024 and March 1 & 2, 2024) go on sale to the general public Friday, December 8, beginning at 11 AM PT.