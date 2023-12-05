P!nk Announced Expands Her ‘Summer Carnival’ Into 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop singer P!NK announced the expansion of her record-breaking 2023 Summer Carnival Tour into 2024 with the addition of multiple new stadium shows.
Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city 2024 Summer Carnival Tour kicks off on August 10th at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO, and concludes at loanDepot Park in Miami on November 23rd.
Along the way, P!nk will make stops in markets such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as well as a hometown show in Philadelphia on August 18th.
For her 2024 shows, P!nk will be joined by special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp as support across all dates.
The new round of dates follows P!nk’s successful Summer Carnival run in 2023 that grossed more than $350 million with 3 million tickets sold across Europe, the UK, and North America.
NORTH AMERICAN 2024 TOUR DATES:
Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium
Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park
Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium
Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field
Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium
Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park