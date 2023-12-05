P!nk Announced Expands Her ‘Summer Carnival’ Into 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop singer P!NK announced the expansion of her record-breaking 2023 Summer Carnival Tour into 2024 with the addition of multiple new stadium shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city 2024 Summer Carnival Tour kicks off on August 10th at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO, and concludes at loanDepot Park in Miami on November 23rd.

Along the way, P!nk will make stops in markets such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as well as a hometown show in Philadelphia on August 18th.

For her 2024 shows, P!nk will be joined by special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp as support across all dates.

The new round of dates follows P!nk’s successful Summer Carnival run in 2023 that grossed more than $350 million with 3 million tickets sold across Europe, the UK, and North America.

NORTH AMERICAN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park