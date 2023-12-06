Creative Artists Agency Announces Launch of CAA Latino

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced the launch of CAA Latino, an initiative that CAA describes as the agency’s “longstanding efforts to drive new opportunities for our Latino and Hispanic clients and increase representation across media and entertainment.” The agency’s Latino and Hispanic clients include Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Pedro Pascal, Becky G., Ricky Martin, Jenna Ortega, Salma Hayek and many more.

“Building upon the agency’s success with existing clients, CAA Latino’s agency-wide, cross-department work will create and maximize new revenue and business opportunities for Latino and Hispanic clients across music, film, television, endorsements, sports, business development, and more,” according to the press release.

CAA Latino is led by Rudy Lopez Negrete (Latin Music and Brand Partnership agent); Toby Borg (Head of Global Client Strategy); Marielena Acevedo and Erik Toral (Global Client Strategy executives); Dania Echeverri and Camila Seta (CAA Brand Consulting executives); and André Vargas (CAA’s Chief Data Officer). More than 30 colleagues across the agency will contribute to CAA Latino and its mission.

“Latino and Hispanic talent and creators have a large and ever-growing impact on culture globally,” said Negrete and Borg in an exclusive statement to Deadline. “CAA Latino supercharges the company’s integrated and collaborative model of service, building upon years of success championing the underrepresented Latino and Hispanic communities. Our top priorities are to change how the diverse community is depicted on screen, give greater voice to the work of Latino and Hispanic artists and storytellers and drive new revenue for clients.”